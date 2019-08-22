New Rural Dean for Derriaghy

The Rev James Boyd, rector of Derryvolgie Parish, has been appointed Derriaghy Rural Dean.

He succeeds the Rev John Rutter who has retired.

James has been rector of Derryvolgie since November 13 last year.

He is a past pupil of Ballymena Academy and has a degree in computer programming from Ulster University.

James worked with the Church of Ireland Year Out team in 1998-99, and was Youth Ministry Co-ordinator in Moira Parish for five years.

After training for ordination at the Church of Ireland Theological College in Dublin, James was curate in the parish of Magheralin with Dollingstown, Diocese of Down and Dromore, for four years before his appointment as rector of Holy Trinity, Dromore, Co Tyrone, Diocese of Clogher.

He was vicar of Willowfield Parish, Belfast, from 2015 until his move to Derryvolgie.