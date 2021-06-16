New £40K fund opens for community and voluntary groups in Lisburn - here's how to apply

Lisburn city centre

Under the scheme local community and voluntary organisations can apply for between £5,000 and £10,000 to support capital or digital projects at their community facilities.

The council said that £40,000 would be made available for each of the seven District Electoral Areas under the Local Investment Plan for the next financial year.

A spokesperson for the council said that the community fund aimed to “improve, upgrade or refurbish community facilities to offer activities and services to increase community engagement”.

Meanwhile, Leisure and Community Development Committee Chair, Councillor Sharon Skillen, encouraged local groups to come forward.

She said: “The council is committed to providing better access to existing community services, the creation of services and responding to community needs across its area.

“We can achieve this through partnership working with local groups best placed to improve community links, networks and offer additional services.

“Through this funding programme local groups can seek financial support for physical and digital improvements to community facilities.

“All improvements need to be of strategic importance to the local communities, fall within the legal powers of council and encourage greater cross community participation at activities and services.

“Through the Community Facilities Fund, we want to partner with local organisations or groups to make community facilities sustainable in the medium to long term.

“I would encourage voluntary/community groups to apply for support to benefit their local communities.”

Those interested can apply by logging on to www.lisburncastlereagh.gov.uk/communityfacilitiesfund to find out more.