New pastor for Lisburn Baptist

The new pastor of Lisburn Baptist Church, Mr Daniel Ashby, begins his ministry on Sunday June 9.

Daniel is returning to his native city after seven years as community outreach worker in Great Victoria Street Baptist Church in Belfast.

Asked about his work and experience, Daniel said: “This has involved community-based work, schools and youth work. Over time it has developed to seeing more of my time spent in preaching and visitation.

“It has enabled me to see the change the Gospel makes in conversion and discipleship.”

Daniel added that he wants to continue to be “true to the Bible, communicating the Word of God faithfully and relevantly.”

Daniel and his wife, Janice, with their two-year old son, Reuben, are looking forward to living and working in Lisburn.

The Induction Service takes place on Saturday June 8 at 2.30pm in Lisburn Baptist Church, Longstone Street. Car park entrance from Tonagh Avenue. Services on Sundays continue at 11.30am and 6.30pm as usual.