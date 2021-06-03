New mentoring scheme for girls

Clevedon YMCA - 16th Oct 2019

Working with social workers, schools and local police, Y’s Girls will connect vulnerable young women aged nine to 14 with mentors from a range of different backgrounds in Lisburn and surrounding area to offer support and positively influence their lives.

The programme will take on a youth work approach by providing proactive and preventative intervention to young women and girls seen as most at risk of developing mental health issues, with mentors being recruited and trained by YMCA Lisburn. Mentors will regularly meet up with their mentee over a 12 month period, no more than once a week for two hours, offering an informal environment with the opportunity to discuss anything that might be worrying them, from family and personal relationships, to lifestyle and education.

Pauline McMullan, General Secretary at YMCA Lisburn, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to be launching this vital mentorship and support programme to vulnerable young women and girls in and around Lisburn, and would love to hear from anyone locally who would be keen to get involved. We are all too aware that mental health issues among children and young people are rising dramatically, and so the chance to offer that much needed time and support at such a critical stage is invaluable. The additional pressures of the pandemic, coupled with consistent and damaging cuts to youth services over the last decade, have left many young people isolated and without essential support. Projects like Y’s Girls provide a much-needed bridge within our youth work, helping to reach vulnerable young women and girls in their time of need.”