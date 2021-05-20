New cross-border collaboration between Lisburn Museum and GAA hailed ‘huge success’

Alderman Michael Henderson MBE, Leisure and Community Development Chairman

The Irish Linen Centre and Lisburn Museum partnered with the GAA Museum, Croke Park as part of the ‘Interpreting Museums Programme’.

The programme was organised in partnership with the Irish Museums Association and Northern Ireland Museums Council.

It was funded by the Republic of Ireland’s Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht’s Cooperation with Northern Ireland scheme.

A spokesperson for Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council said they were ‘delighted’ that that scheme proved a success, saying it has “strengthened relationships between the museums”.

Alderman Michael Henderson MBE, Leisure and Community Development Chairman, speaking about the initiative, said: “The two museums embraced the opportunity to join together to learn about each other’s practices and to their share knowledge and skills.

“A short video poem showcases the outcome of the programme.

“It identifies the differences and similarities of these two distinct museums in attracting new audiences and continuing to engage existing ones. This opportunity has allowed these two facilities the chance to illustrate the importance of museums to all communities.

“Throughout the pandemic many of us have enjoyed the chance to learn new things. Our adaptation to provide an online museum has allowed us to bring culture and history into homes across the world.

“I would encourage everyone to watch the video to hear and see how through education and the sharing of knowledge that museums across the island of Ireland are connected.

“Their specialisms may be different but each one has adapted due to Covid-19 to share their artefacts and displays with the public.”