New book and exhibition celebrates the Bard of Lambeg

The Mayor, Alderman Stephen Martin; Paul Allison, Museum Service Manager; Gilbert Watson, author; Dr Ciaran Toal, exhibition curator and Cllr Sharon Skillen, Leisure & Community Development Chair pictured with the new book and exhibition celebrating local poet James McKowen (1814-89), Bard of Lambeg.

The book, by local historian Gilbert Watson, is the first edited collection of the Lambeg poet’s work, and brings together a large number of previously unpublished poems and songs.

Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, Alderman Stephen Martin, praised Gilbert Watson for “his dedication to researching, writing and editing the book, and his tireless effort in ensuring the collected works of James McKowen’s were finally published 130 years after his death is commendable.

“James McKowen, a Lisburn native, would be delighted his poetry and legacy lives on in this excellent book.”

Councillor Sharon Skillen, Chair of the Leisure & Community Development Committee added: “I am delighted the council and Ulster-Scots Agency co-funded this important book. It really is a fantastic compilation of the works of a former Lisburn resident.”

At the launch, Gillian McMaster, Director of Development at the Ulster-Scots Agency, added: “We are delighted to partner with Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council to take forward this important project. It is local partnerships like this which enable us to inspire people to engage with the rich tradition of Ulster-Scots language, heritage and culture which is all around us. We are indebted to Gilbert Watson for his passion and commitment without which this work would not have been possible.”

To accompany the book the museum has a temporary new companion exhibition, ‘The Bard of Lambeg, James McKowen (1814-89), Poet of Lisburn’, on display in its historic Assembly Room.