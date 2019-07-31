New £1.4m Saintfield Community Centre is officially opened

The new £1.4 million Saintfield Community Centre has been officially opened at a special ceremony attended by MLAs, councillors and community representatives.

The new centre incorporates a large indoor 3G pitch, complete with four changing rooms.

The aim is to provide first class training facilities that will help raise the skill levels of local athletes and put Saintfield on the map as a centre of sporting excellence.

The centre’s main hall, studio and meeting room will host a wide range of activities to meet the needs of the Saintfield community and surrounding area and, most importantly, raise health and wellbeing levels.

Newry, Mourne and Down Council Chairperson, Councillor Charlie Casey said: “One of the Council’s key aims is to provide high quality community facilities and to explore partnership opportunities to ensure sustainability of Community Services.

“We also aim to build community capacity to empower local people to effect change within their communities. This beautiful state-of-the-art building is an excellent example of partnership working between statutory and voluntary groups.”

Damian Scarlett, Chairperson of Saintfield Community Trust said: “This is the beginning of a new era for the community of Saintfield. We now have excellent facilities within our doorstep that will be a benefit to all.”

Councillor Roisin Mulgrew, Chairperson of the RDP Local Action Group added: “The Local Action Group is delighted to have awarded a significant investment towards the Saintfield Community Centre.

“The completed facility is a fantastic example of how multiple groups and organisations can work collaboratively to provide a hub that will develop the social and physical attributes of all user groups for many years to come.”