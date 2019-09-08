Mourners say farewell to tragic crash victim Christopher Casement

Mourners gathered in Downpatrick yesterday for the funeral of road crash victim Christopher Casement.

The 23-year-old was killed in a single-vehicle road traffic collision on the Old Ballynahinch Road outside Lisburn earlier this week.

According to a family notice, the dad-of-two, who was known as Cricky, was a “much loved son, a loving brother, a cherished partner and a devoted father.”

The notice said his passing was “very deeply regretted by his entire family circle.”

Mr Casement’s grieving partner Shannon posted on her Facebook page: “Can’t believe I’m writing this. Rest easy Cricky Casement. Watch over your two boys and your entire family.”

Mr Casement’s funeral mass took place in St Colmcille’s Church in Downpatrick on Saturday morning.

Afterwards he was laid to rest in Struell Cemetery.

Meanwhile, police officers investigating the circumstances surrounding the fatal crash have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

It is understood Mr Casement crashed off the Old Ballynahinch Road last Tuesday. However, due to the position where his blue Mazda 3 car ended up it wasn’t discovered until the following day.

Investigating officers can be contacted on 101.