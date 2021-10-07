Mother’s Union President gets her walking shoes on for charity

A band of walkers and Bishop David joined June at Christ Church Kilkeel on Saturday morning before they headed out to the Valley. This time the 8.6 km route and required risk assessment was planned by Roberta and Gerald Macartney, Diocesan President and Chaplain. After completing the walk on what turned out to be a beautiful day, the group returned to the church for refreshments.

Mums in May is an All–Ireland Fund which was established in 2012 in celebration of 125 years of MU in Ireland. The fund supports new and ongoing MU projects throughout Ireland as well as specific important overseas projects. Through projects funded by ‘Mums in May’ in recent years, All-Ireland Mothers’ Union has reached out to communities and families across the island to help them in times of need. For example the fund has provided short breaks to those who cannot afford them, school books and uniforms for struggling families, clothing and food for those who have been forced to leave their homes due to domestic violence and, since the Covid pandemic, vouchers for families now enduring food poverty. It is replenished every third year so that MU can continue this important work. 2021 is the year. The 21 in 21 challenge was issued to everyone in MU Ireland and there is still time for branches and members to take part.