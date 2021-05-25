Moira surgery staff clock up the miles for Charlene’s Project

Robyn Mills, one of the Nurse Practitioners at Moira Surgery with her children Ephra and Eben

The doctors and staff split into two teams – Richard’s Ramblers and The Dream Team - and the competition began to see who would be the first team to complete the virtual journey through 12 countries to reach Uganda.

The two teams are currently around 85% of the way there with Richard’s Ramblers leading the way with 5,900 miles done.

The Moira Surgery staff have been so encouraged with the donations dropped off at the surgery and given online.

Pat Crooks, one of the hardworking Receptionists at Moira Surgery walking her miles

Over £6000 has been raised of the £10,000 target which all goes to help Charlene’s Project in their efforts to build a secondary school for the children of the eight neighbouring primary school in rural western Uganda.

Dr Dickie Barr, whose daughter Charlene founded the project during her terminal illness, commented; “I am so appreciative of the efforts of the staff in Moira Surgery for all they have done to support Charlene’s Project.

“They have wholeheartedly embraced this challenge and it has been fun and a healthy competition between the two teams.

“Patients and friends have been so generous in their donations and I would want to thank everyone who has donated to help the children we are working with in Uganda.”

Dr McKelvey and her daughter Anna cycling to Uganda

Robyn Mills, Nurse Practitioner said it was “such a privilege to be part of this fundraiser”.

Dr Kathy McKelvey, GP added: “it is a pleasure being involved in raising money for this worthy cause”.

The two teams anticipate arriving in Uganda, virtually of course, before the end of June.

It is anticipated the building of the secondary school will commence late this year.