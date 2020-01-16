Marie’s life has been transformed for the better since moving into care

Marie McCartney is a 74 year old lady with learning disabilities who has recently won a highly commended award for the most ‘Flourishing Resident’ at the Independent Health Care Awards.

She is a resident in Park Manor Oaks care home in Dunmurry and her life has been transformed since she went to live at the local home.

Until Marie came to the care home a little over a year ago, she lived with her sister, who was a similar age and struggling to cope physically so the family had to find alternative arrangements.

Since moving into Park Manor Oaks, Marie’s family have seen a dramatic improvement in her confidence and overall wellbeing. Her sister-in-law Marion said: “Marie has come on leaps and bounds, she is fully embracing her life and living every day to the max, her confidence is overflowing and her smile is infectious - it’s so lovely to see.”

Marie likes to keep busy and has every day does her ‘work’ in the home, which she also gets paid for. She works with Paula, who is not only the receptionist but also her best friend, helping her to keep on top of the paper work. “Marie’s help is invaluable and she keeps me right while always coming to work with a smile and a bucket load of enthusiasm,” said Paula.

Each day Marie hands out the papers to all the residents and folds the napkins for meals, she also takes it upon herself to make sure all the other residents are OK, parading the corridors and keeping an eye our for her fellow residents.

Claire Black, Manager at Park Manor Oaks is delighted with Marie’s progress. “It is our job to provide care for all our residents which is tailored to each individual,” she said.“Marie loves to be needed and plays an important role within the home, her daily tasks are vital to her well-being and we are delighted that she has settled so well and is enjoying life so much.”