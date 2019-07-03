Lottery funding boost for Lisburn groups

Older deafblind people and families in Lisburn are receiving more support thanks to National Lottery funding.

DeafBlind UK, which runs a peer support and social group in Lisburn, has been awarded a £497,286 grant from The National Lottery Community Fund.

Their five-year Out of the Shadows project is working with older deafblind people across Northern Ireland to reduce loneliness and social isolation. The funding is being used to support older deafblind people and help them reconnect with their communities. The project is increasing their communication skills, matching them with befrienders, and increasing their confidence and independence. Activities include an outreach service, helpline, digital inclusion technology support, awareness sessions, and a magazine.

Steve Conway, CEO of Deafblind UK, said: “Age related deafblindness can take affect so gradually that often, people don’t even realise there is a problem until it’s too late. We are delighted that National Lottery players have been able to support this project and we are extremely grateful to the National Lottery Community Fund for enabling us to bring people with deafblindness out of the shadows.”

Employers For Childcare Trading Limited also received a £35,000 grant to install and equip a sensory room and quiet room in their family activity centre in Lisburn.

Kate Beggs, The National Lottery Community Fund Northern Ireland Director, said: “It’s great to see National Lottery money being used by people who are taking the lead in developing great ideas to help their communities thrive.”