Local people honoured at awards ceremony

Local people were honoured recently at the Wiliam Keown Trust Award, which were held at the Lagan Valley Island Civic Centre,

The ceremony marked the 40th Anniversary of the Trust’s Personal Achievement Awards, with eighteen carers, nineteen children, four adults and two special awards recipients being honoured.

Amongst those who were presented with awards on the day were Lisburn woman Margaret Thomsopn, who received a Carer’s Special Certificate of Merit, Fiona Mulholland from Lisburn, who also received a Carer’s Special Certificate of Merit, and Mollie Beatrice Mulholland from Lisburn, who received the C E Stevenson Cup.

The chairman to the Trust, Philip Beattie, welcomed all to the Awards ceremony and made reference to the late Bill Keown, the founder of the Trust and said Bill was a great inspiration to all he met.

The Mayor of Lisburn, and Castlereagh, Councillor Alan Givan, welcomed everyone to the city. He made reference to the late Bill Keown, and said he was an extra ordinary person, who had a passion and a very determined nature especially to inspire for the benefits of those who because of their disability had to view life from a different perspective.

Robert Barfoot, a Director to the Trust, read the citation for each Award winner and the Awards were presented by Trevor Taylor, Deputy President to the Trust.

The Trust will be holding their Prestige Access Awards in December and applications are now being accepted online at www.wkeowntrust.co.uk.