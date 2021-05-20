Lisburn Uniform Bank provides families in need with school clothes

Emma Davis, Rev Alan Craig and Wilma Anderson have been working hard to get the Lisburn Uniform Bank up and running

Emma Davis first got in contact with Rev Alan Craig at Trinity Methodist with the idea of setting up the bank in the local church.

Rev Craig could see that there was a need for the service in the city and the church council quickly gave the go ahead.

Emma, together with volunteers Wilma Anderson and Nigel Fowler, has begun to accept donations and there are uniforms for Tonagh Primary and Harmony Hill Primary already available.

“The bank is here to provide quality pre-loved, or donated new, local school uniforms, boots, shoes, trainers, plimsolls, school bags and stationary,” explained Emma.

“Any family in need of help can avail of it and no referral is necessary.

“We can also recycle any damaged or stained uniforms, which can be given to St Patrick’s Church, who then forward it to Saint Vincent de Paul to send to Africa for recycling.”

A shop will be set up in Trinity Methodist Church from 11am to 2pm most weekdays and Saturdays. If you would like to volunteer to help at the shop contact [email protected]

Many of Lisburn’s churches belong to the Lisburn Faith Forum and these churches can also feed donations into the bank, or make withdrawals for anyone who has asked for help.

To fin out more about the Lisburn Uniform Bank email [email protected] or whats app 07376606417. You can also find the bank on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Thesublisburn