Lisburn mum takes to plunge to raise money for charity

A mum of three from Lisburn will be fulfilling a lifelong ambition on Sunday (May 26) when she does her first sky dive, raising much needed funds for a cause very close to her heart, Children’s Liver Disease Foundation (CLDF).

Amanda Withers’ four year old son Daniel was born with the rare liver disease, Alagilles syndrome, and she and her family have had information and support from the charity ever since he was diagnosed.

“When your child has a rare disease, it’s easy to feel isolated but the CLDF team are always on hand with support, whether it’s over the phone by email or coming to see us when we are at hospital clinic visits,” said Amanda.

“They also organise special weekends for families in Northern Ireland whose children have liver disease and we really enjoy these. It’s great to feel part of a family and realise that you’re not alone.

“A sky dive is something I have always wanted to do, so has my sister, Susanne, and my cousin, Ruth. We always said we would do it together but with myself and my sister having three children each, the past few years have never suited with someone always being pregnant! Now the time is right, and it seems the perfect way of raising some money for CLDF as a thank you. We’re delighted to have raised over £1,000 already. As the day gets nearer, we’re all very excited but sure the nerves will kick in on the day!”

Alison Taylor, Chief Executive of Children’s Liver Disease Foundation commented: “CLDF is the only UK charity dedicated to fighting all childhood liver diseases, by providing information and emotional support, funds for research and a voice for all those affected. In order to do this however, we rely on voluntary donations, so we’re delighted to hear what Amanda, Susanne and Ruth have planned. We hope they enjoy the experience and the funds raised will continue to make a difference to families throughout the UK affected by childhood liver disease.”