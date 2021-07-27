Lisburn Mayor joins the Wallace Park Run

This was the 343 event in the Wallace Park and, despite the heat, attracted 153 runners, including 17 who were taking part for the first time.

The Mayor was also joined at the run by the Chair of the Council’s Leisure and Community Development Committee, Councillor Sharon Skillen, who also get her running shoes on for the weekly event,

Speaking after the run, Mr Martin commented: “It was just brilliant fun - thank you for having me along Wallace parkrun.

“The volunteers did a great job as per usual week in week out.

“Such positive community spirit.

“To be fair I needed all the encouragement I could get running up the hill to the duck pond!”