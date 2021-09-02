Lisburn man completes seven marathons in seven days to provide breakfast for hungry children

Mark looks elated after completing his seventh marathon in seven days - and says he is is already planning his challenge for next year!

Magic Breakfast ensures children from impoverished areas in the UK get the necessary fuel to set them up for the day in school.

It became a cause close to Mark’s heart after embarking upon a health and fitness journey, having like so many others previously been placed on furlough due to the effects of the pandemic in April last year.

This was when he noticed weight beginning to ‘‘creep on’’, having been used to working a physically demanding job previously.

Mark is pictured with his daughter, who together with his wife Mark says has been an invaluable support

That’s when Mark, who calls Lisburn his home after moving here for work 12 years ago, saw an ad from The Sports Dietician, Alex Neilan, and signed up to his 12 week Sustainable Change Programme.

It was through this partnership that Mark had the inspiration to run the equivalent of seven marathons in seven days.

Mark, who has never previously enjoyed cardio and only took up running specifically to complete the gruelling charity challenge, also praises Tim from Advance Physio as well as his supportive family and friends for all of their support throughout the many months of dedication and training.

Mark tells the Ulster Star: ‘‘After my first marathon of the week I hurt my left knee. This became worse as the week progressed and whilst I completed the challenge, it was a very painful process, so I was definitely glad it was over.’’

Mark receives support from his step-brother during his final marathon of the week

Mark, who completed his final marathon on Sunday August 22, celebrated with a final push for funds in Wallace Park with a gazebo, table and collection buckets, as well as family and friends who helped celebrate him crossing the ultimate finishing line.

‘‘Sunday was a very family affair and with the adrenaline kicking in the pain seemed to ease and it was a fantastic day, crossing the finish line was exhilarating,’’ says Mark.

‘‘Due to the generosity of the public a sum of £275 pounds was collected with a further £140 donated online that day, so a huge thank you to everyone who donated.

‘‘On just this one day’s donations alone over 1200 children will receive a healthy breakfast, and I think that’s just amazing.

Mark Neeson completed the staggering challenge of running seven marathons in seven days for Magic Breakfast, which provides a healthy sustainable meal for children in need

‘‘‘Magic Breakfast resonates with me as I have come to learn the importance of a healthy balanced diet and it all starts with breakfast.

‘‘Nutrition in the form of a balanced diet has massively helped me, to the point where I no longer need to take medication due to my high cholesterol.

‘‘Breakfast is the most important meal of the day - it encourages healthier eating, balances blood sugar levels, it kick-starts your metabolism, boosts energy levels, promotes heart health and promotes cognitive ability.

‘This is what Magic Breakfast does, it ensures that our young people in disadvantaged areas of the UK get the best possible start to their day, which enables them the opportunity to be at their best from the start of the day.

Mark on his final marathon with daughter and step-brother

‘‘This is why I ran seven marathons in seven days - to help them raise funds to continue their service.

‘‘So if you can spare a little cash for this wonderful cause please do.

‘‘It really can make a huge difference as just one pound can help ensure three children get the best possible start to their day.’’

Mark added his appreciation to all those that supported him throughout his mammoth challenge:

‘‘Friends and family, especially my wife Michele and daughter Renee, have been incredibly supportive. Also a huge thank you to work colleagues and also Tim Liggit from Advance Physio who even joined in for a several laps on the last day!’’