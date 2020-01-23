Lisburn man Ciaran Toland appointed Diocesan Chancellor

Lisburn man Ciaran Toldan SC has been appointed Dublin & Glendalough’s new Diocesan Chancellor.

He was installed during Choral Evensong at Christ Church Cathedral and was sworn in by Archbishop Michael Jackson in the presence of the Diocesan and Provincial Registrar, the Rev Stephen Farrell and the Deputy Diocesan and Provincial Registrar, the Revd Robert Marshall.

Ciara�n Toland SC signs the declaration during his installation as Diocesan Chancellor at Christ Church Cathedral. He is watched by the Revd Stephen Farrell, Archbishop Michael Jackson and Dean Dermot. Pic courtesy of United Dioceses of Dublin & Glendalough/Church of Ireland

The Diocesan Chancellor is the presiding judge of the diocesan courts of both Dublin and Glendalough

Ciarán is a practising barrister and Senior Counsel at the Bar of Ireland, is called to the Bar of Northern Ireland and regularly appears before the Court of Justice of the European Union and other international bodies.

He practices in the field of public law, specialising in EU and constitutional law.

From Lisburn, he studied law in Trinity College Dublin and for the Bar in the Honorable Society of King’s Inns.

He maintains a particular interest in EU affairs and has been a frequent activist for European integration, the dissemination of information on European affairs, the education of Irish lawyers in European law and transparency and anti–corruption with the European Union.

The duties of a chancellor, Rev Farrell explained, were partly defined by precedent but were largely set out in the Good Book – the Constitution of the Church of Ireland.

He said that Ciarán would be a natural chancellor. “His intelligence and forensic mind will be almost as important as his wisdom, independence and his integrity,” continued Rev Farrell.

“I should add to this that he is also highly principled, kind and generous – but I’ve yet to see these qualities lauded as essential to the office.”

Ciarán succeeds the Hon Mrs Justice Catherine McGuinness, who held the office for two decades.