Lisburn man appointed Law Society Chief Exec

The Law Society of Northern Ireland has appointed Lisburn man David Lavery CB as its new Chief Executive.

David comes to the Society with an exceptionally strong record of service in the justice system, where he is currently Deputy Permanent Secretary and Director of Access to Justice in the Department of Justice.

He previously served as Chief Executive of the Northern Ireland Courts and Tribunals Service, and was Principal Private Secretary to the First Minister from 1998-2001. Holding an LLB from Queen’s University and an LLM from Harvard Law School, David spent the earlier part of his career in private practice. He was a Knox Fellow at Harvard and served as an Associate at Harvard’s Centre for International Affairs. He was made a Companion of the Order of the Bath in 2008.

“I am very much looking forward to taking up my new role in the Law Society where I intend to promote the core values and standing of the solicitor profession within Northern Ireland as well as internationally,” said David.