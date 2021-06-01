Lisburn ladies step out for charity

And this week. as the sun shone, the team of six completed the final miles and have raised a fantastic £2960 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Tracey Elliott explained: “A team of six of us walked our last mile of the ‘a mile a day in May’ for Macmillan Cancer Support in the glorious sunshine and then celebrated out success with a homemade afternoon tea in the garden.

“We have walked over 800 miles over the 31 days in total which is virtually from Lisburn to the Brandenberg Gate in Berlin.

“To date we have raised £2960. Our initial target was £1000 but that was exceeded early in our walking challenge so we’ve raised it now and want to make £3100 - representing £100 per day we have walked.

“One of our team has survived cancer, so she was walking with her sister to show her appreciation for the support she received during her cancer journey.

“The rest of us were more used to walking regularly so challenged ourselves by walking Divis Mountain, hiking Slievenaglogh in the Mournes or doing much longer walks than we would normally do.