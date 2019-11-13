Lisburn couple talk marriage

A couple from Lisburn are currently being featured in a new series on UTV all about marriage,

Carl and Lynda Whinnery are taking part in the second series of ‘With this Ring’ and they are one of nine couples in total who are sharing their thoughts and experiences about married life in Northern Ireland.

Carl and Lynda have been married for 11 years. They first met in their teenage years during a cross community arts programme. Carl is a wedding photographer and Lynda is a youth worker and they have three children.

Each of the eight episodes will focus on a different area of married life. We hear about first dates, proposals, the Big Day, having children, annoying habits and reflections on what their marriage vows mean to them.

Tony Curry, Editor of Programmes at UTV said: “This new series is a fun, light-hearted and touching look at the trials and tribulations of married life. The series will provide us with an A to Z of a lifetime of memories together.”

The series is sure to strike a chord with viewers as our couples share their experiences and look at the lighter side of life and the things that drive them nuts about each other. Through their anecdotes, home movie footage and old photos we will discover what life was like back when our couples tied the knot and how they have endured one another to the present day.