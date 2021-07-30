Lisburn Chess Club is in search of a home
Lisburn Chess Club, which currently meets in Castle Gardens, is on the look out for a new permanent home.
The club has been operating for over three years now and meets every Saturday morning,
Neil Gardner from the club explained: “We are 60 strong with members from four years old to 84! We teach new players for free and it’s a fantastic environment for folks. We’ve had people from all over the world join us, not to mention those with disabilities, asylum seekers and more but we just need some support. Over the past few years we have built something that you can all be very proud of. We would like to carry on our success and have plans to get our own permanent home, this is especially important as we move towards the Autumn and with a permanent home we can develop Lisburn Chess even more.
“With that in mind we are looking for help with getting a suitable property at very low cost, we anticipate that over time the club will be able to pay a full commercial rent. If anyone is in a position to offer support to do this please contact us.”
Neil is hoping that if they can find a home for the club, they can expand the membership and even hold a tournament in LIsburn. “If we can achieve that I hope to hold Lisburn’s first international chess tournament in 2023,” he continued.
To find out more search for Lisburn Chess Club on Facebook.