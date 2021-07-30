Lisburn Chess Club is in search of a home

Neil Gardner from the club explained: “We are 60 strong with members from four years old to 84! We teach new players for free and it’s a fantastic environment for folks. We’ve had people from all over the world join us, not to mention those with disabilities, asylum seekers and more but we just need some support. Over the past few years we have built something that you can all be very proud of. We would like to carry on our success and have plans to get our own permanent home, this is especially important as we move towards the Autumn and with a permanent home we can develop Lisburn Chess even more.