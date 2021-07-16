Prince & Princesses waiting on the Parade. Credit: Norman Briggs RnBphotographyni
Lisburn was home to scenes of festive joy over the weekend as crowds came out to safely celebrate the Twelfth of July as part of our planned closer to home parades.
Can you spot yourself in the crowd?
Many thanks to Norman Briggs, RnBphotographyni, for these fantastic photographs.
Abigail & Arabella Glen waiting on the parade Abigail & Arabella Glen waiting on the parade. Norman Briggs RnBphotographyni Smiles all round from these members of Lisburn Mechanics LOL557. Credit: Norman Briggs RnBphotographyni Some of Lambeg Orange & Blue Flute Band. Credit: Norman Briggs RnBphotographyni Members of 1924 & 327 waiting on the start of the parade . Credit: Norman Briggs RnBphotographyni Lisburn Orange Defenders on their way to the main parade. Credit: Norman Briggs RnBphotographyni John & Evelyn Macklin making the most of a family get together. Credit: Norman Briggs RnBphotographyni Cuddle for Dad, Dee McIlroy of LOL557 at the end of the Parade. Credit: Norman Briggs RnBphotographyni The Wills Family enjoying the day out. Credit: Norman Briggs RnBphotographyni Trevor Kirkwood and his Daughter Caitlyn of Lambeg Temperance LOL912. Credit: Norman Briggs RnBphotographyni Lisburn Young Defenders Flute Band. Credit: Norman Briggs RnBphotographyni Dunmurry Protestant Boys. Norman Briggs RnBphotographyni