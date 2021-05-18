Lisburn branch marks centenary of the Royal British Legion
On Saturday May 15, members of the Lisburn branch of the Royal British Legion held a short ceremony at the war memorial in Castle Street to mark the 100th anniversary of the formation of the Royal British Legion.
Tuesday, 18th May 2021, 3:39 pm
President Raymond Corbett, together with Chairman Brian Sloan, as well as other officials, laid wreaths at the war memorial at 9am on Saturday morning,
The Lisburn Branch will mark it’s own Centenary in October this year.