Lisburn Autism NI Support Group enjoys Summer Festival

From L to R (Cllr Jonathan Craig, Jacqueline Magill (Chair), Pat Catney MLA, Anne Hayward (Vice Chair), Cllr Tim Mitchell, Cllr James Tinsley, Declan-Lee May, Kelly Maxwell (Autism NI), Owen Dumigan - Bottom L to R (Kerry Body CEO, Anthony May, David Martin, John Bell, Kurtis Dawson, Ben Hayward, Lord Mayor Cllr Alan Givan, Ryan Coates, Jonathan, David McKay, Cllr Jonathan McCarthy)
Autism NI’s Lisburn Support Group held their annual Summer Festival, now in its 9th year, aimed towards children, young people and adults with a diagnosis of autism. Community led, the festival was co-designed in partnership with Autism NI and the Autism NI Lisburn Support Group, along with children, parents, carers and professionals.

Autism NI CEO, Kerry Boyd, said: “We are delighted that our Lisburn Support Group have held another successful Summer Festival.

Lord Mayor Councillor Alan Givan & Thomas Murry

“The festival contributes significantly towards the participants social and communication development enabling increased confidence, self-esteem, independence and greater resilience for the future.”

Anne Hayward, Autism NI Support Group Vice-Chair added: “A wonderful week was had by all and I would like to thank all our volunteers and supporters.”

Licoln Keery

Pat Catney MLA & Eoin Connolly

Dan Hawthorne & Kelly Maxwell, Autism NI

Bethany Murray

