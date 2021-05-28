Lindsay Chorale raise vital funds for charity

One of the chorale members, Denise Hammond, was diagnosed with cancer in 2019 and received treatment at the unit for 20 months.

In appreciation of the wonderful care that Denise received, the members decided to arrange a ‘live’ virtual concert at the end of March and donate all money raised to the ‘new state of the art’ chemotherapy unit at the hospital.

A Justgiving page was set up online, and through the generosity of friends, family and the general public, this tremendous amount was raised, and the chorale members are very grateful to all those who supported this most worthy cause.