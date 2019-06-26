Lauren takes the plunge for charity

Lauren Houston was adopted when she was four and now she’s raising money to support other children and families within the care system.

Lauren is a self-confessed adrenaline junkie and whilst studying hard for her GCSEs, she is also raising money for Barnardo’s NI by challenging herself, having completed the Castlewellan Mud Run on June 16 and now looking forward to a skydive on July 7.

Lauren, who currently attends Saintfield High School, has been fundraising for Barnardo’s NI for the past few months and she hopes to hit her grand total of £1000 before her skydive.

“I have been fundraising for different charities for a couple of years now and this year I chose Barnardo’s as it’s very close to my heart,” explained Lauren,

“As a young child I was moved around quite a bit to different foster homes and then adopted when I was four.

“I want to raise money and awareness for children and families who are in a similar situation.”

Barnardo’s Head of NI Michele Janes said: “We all think Lauren is amazing. She is a strong and brave young woman and clearly not deterred by mud or heights.

“Here at Barnardo’s we value each and every one of our fundraisers, but it is extra special when someone like Lauren fundraises for us, who has a lived experience of the work that Barnardo’s NI does.”