Ken Bruce hosts Radio 2 show live from Northern Ireland

Popular broadcaster Ken Bruce will host his BBC Radio 2 Show today live from a Northern Ireland workplace.

The Lisburn-based bakery ingredients and food supply wholesaler Andrew Ingredients will welcome the ‘PopMaster UK’ host from 9.30am until noon.

It’s the first stop on a tour of workplaces around the UK across four days.

The team at Andrew Ingredients will have the opportunity to watch Ken live in action as he takes two callers for the PopMaster quiz at 10.30am–10.45am.

With an estimated 8.81 million listeners per week according to the official Radio Joint Audience Research figures, the Ken Bruce show is amongst the most popular in the UK.

In Lisburn today the presenter will be surprising the teams with some special guests and performers.

Mr Bruce said: “To kick off our ‘We Stop For PopMaster’ tour at a test bakery facility in Northern Ireland is the icing on the cake!

“I’m looking forward to meeting some of the bakers who will hopefully want to share some of their fresh produce with me and my hungry production team!”

PopMaster is a daily pop quiz where two listeners compete against each other answering questions about pop music from the past six decades.

The player who scores the most points wins a portable Bluetooth speaker and then tries the ‘Three in Ten’ final where they have to name three top 75 UK hits from a particular artist for the chance to upgrade their prize to a digital radio.

The runner-up wins a ‘One Year Out’ t-shirt.

Andrew Ingredients has been in business since 1945, when it was founded by Bill Andrew. The company moved premises from Hillsborough to Lisburn in 2011.