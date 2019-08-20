IN PICTURES: Thousands gather for Operation Banner commemoration

Thousands of people attended the Operation Banner anniversary commemoration in Lisburn on Saturday August 17.

As part of the event by the NI Veterans Association, bands and veterans paraded through the city centre, and a drumhead service was held in the Wallace Park.

The Drum Majors of the bands which took part in the parade in Lisburn as part of the Operation Banner commemoration. Pic by Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

General Sir Robert Pascoe with Mark Campbell of the Northern Ireland Veterans Association. Pic by Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

The Lord Lieutenant and General Pascoe take the Salute accompanied by Mary Moreland of the UK War Widows Association at the Operation Banner commemorations. Pic by Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

Veterans on parade in Lisburn City Centre as part of the Operat Banner commemorations. Pic by Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

View more