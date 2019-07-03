Standard Bearers with Brian Sloan Chairman of Lisburn RBL, Raymond Corbett President of Lisburn RBL, Johnny McCarthy Deputy Mayor of LCCC and Rev Nicholas Dark Lisburn Branch Chaplain. Pic by Norman Briggs, rnb photographyni

IN PICTURES: Royal British Legion commemorates the Battle of the Somme

Lisburn’s Deputy Mayor, Councillor Johnny McCarthy, joined members of Lisburn’s Royal British Legion and representatives of the Armed Forces at the city’s war memorial on July 1 to mark the anniversary of the Battle of the Somme.

Wreaths were laid during the service, which was led by Legion Chaplain Rev Nicholas Dark.

Ex Service Members at the Somme Memorial and Wreath Laying Service at Lisburn War Memorial on July 1. Pic by Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni
Ex Service Members at the Somme Memorial and Wreath Laying Service at Lisburn War Memorial on July 1. Pic by Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
Members of the UDR and RIR Regiments Old Comrades Association at the Somme Memorial and Wreath Laying Ceremony at Lisburn War Memorial. Pic by Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni
Members of the UDR and RIR Regiments Old Comrades Association at the Somme Memorial and Wreath Laying Ceremony at Lisburn War Memorial. Pic by Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
The Pipers Lament is played at Lisburn War Memorial to mark the commemoration of the Battle of the Somme on July 1. Pic by Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni
The Pipers Lament is played at Lisburn War Memorial to mark the commemoration of the Battle of the Somme on July 1. Pic by Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
Deputy Mayor Councillor Johnny McCarthy laid a wreath on behalf of Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council at the Somme Commemoration at Lisburn War Memorial on July 1, Pic by Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni
Deputy Mayor Councillor Johnny McCarthy laid a wreath on behalf of Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council at the Somme Commemoration at Lisburn War Memorial on July 1, Pic by Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2