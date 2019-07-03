IN PICTURES: Royal British Legion commemorates the Battle of the Somme
Lisburn’s Deputy Mayor, Councillor Johnny McCarthy, joined members of Lisburn’s Royal British Legion and representatives of the Armed Forces at the city’s war memorial on July 1 to mark the anniversary of the Battle of the Somme.
Wreaths were laid during the service, which was led by Legion Chaplain Rev Nicholas Dark.
Ex Service Members at the Somme Memorial and Wreath Laying Service at Lisburn War Memorial on July 1. Pic by Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni
Deputy Mayor Councillor Johnny McCarthy laid a wreath on behalf of Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council at the Somme Commemoration at Lisburn War Memorial on July 1, Pic by Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni