IN PICTURES: Orangemen and bands on parade for Empire Sunday

Lambeg LOL912 hosted the Annual Empire Sunday Parade of the Lisburn District LOL No6 recently.

The Rector of Lambeg Parish The Rev Eddie Coulter addressed a full church and during the service dedicated two new flags to be carried by Lisburn Mechanics LOL557, The Parade was led by the Colour Party & Officers of The Lisburn District and the Orangemen were accompanied by Lisburn Fusiliers, Lambeg Orange & Blue and Sure and Steadfast Flute Bands.

Proud young member of Ballymacash LOL317. Pic by Norman Briggs rnbphotographyni Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

Bobby Singleton of Christ Church LOL128. Pic by Norman Briggs rnbphotographyni Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

Lower Maze LOL111 Pic by Norman Briggs rnbphotographyni Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

Foreman of Committee of Lower Maze LOL111. Pic by Norman Briggs rnbphotographyni Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

View more