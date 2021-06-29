Lower Maze LOL111 following their unfurling and dedication of their new banner, the banner was unfurled by Bro David Bell PM and Bro George Dixon and dedicated by the Rev Arthur Young of St. Paul's Parish Lisburn. Pic by Norman Briggs rnbphotographyni

IN PICTURES: Lower Maze LOL111 unveil their new banner

Lower Maze LOL111 unfurled their new banner recently.

By Julie-Ann Spence
Tuesday, 29th June 2021, 12:04 pm

The banner was dedicated by Rev Arthur Young from St Paul’s Parish Church.

1.

Worshipful Master Lower Maze LOL111 Bro Alan Greer with his son Bro Cameron Greer. Pic by Norman Briggs rnbphotographyni

Buy photo

2.

Worshipful District Master Lisburn District No6 Bro Stephen Law, WBro Maurice Kirkwood CGM County Antrim Grand Orange Lodge and Deputy District Master Lisburn District No6 Bro Paul Graham. Pic by Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni

Buy photo

3.

The Banner was Dedicated by the Rev Arthur Young Rector of St. Paul's Parish Lisburn. Pic by Norman Briggs rnbphotographyni

Buy photo

4.

Worshipful Master Lower Maze LOL111 Bro Alan Greer, Bro George Dixon and PM Bro David Bell who unfurled the Banner and Deputy Master Bro Philip Payne. Pic by Norman Briggs rnbphotographyni

Buy photo
