Roy Ringland, Simon Kelly, Jim Fay and Bobby Fay

IN PICTURES: Lisburn Chamber of Commerce tees off for charity golf day

The Lisburn Chamber of Commerce recently held a Charity Golf Day.

By Julie-Ann Spence
Tuesday, 5th October 2021, 2:52 pm

The event, which was won by Richie Gorman, helped to raised funds for suicide prevention charity, PIPS.

1.

Richard Cherry and Tim Vaughan

2.

Eoin Woods, Martin Woods and Nick Lowry

3.

Hugh Dunne, Damien Dunne, Terry McGovern and Warren Buchanan

4.

Renee Quinn from suicide prevention charity, PIPS is presented with a cheque by President, Garry MacDonald from proceeds raised at the recent Chamber 60th Anniversary Golf Day

