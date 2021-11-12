IN PICTURES: Hillsborough Parish Church service of thanksgiving

Children from Beechlawn School, Downshire Primary School and Meadowbridge Primary School played a key role in the service which was also attended by Deputy Lord Lieutenant of County Downn Nigel Kinnaird, First Minister Paul Givan, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson MP, Co Down High Sheriff Kate Spencer, the Freemen of Lisburn and Castlereagh and NHS workers who continue to work tirelessly through the Covid-19 pandemic.