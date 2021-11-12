IN PICTURES: Hillsborough Parish Church service of thanksgiving

The service was led by Reverend Bryan Follis along with Reverend Jonathan Brown (Hillsborough Parish Church), Mrs Lynn McFarland (Hillsborough Parish Church), Reverend Dr Allen Sleith (Hillsborough Presbyterian), Father Dermot McCaughan (St Patrick’s/St Colman’s Catholic Church) and Reverend David Turtle (Seymour Street Methodist Church)
Children from Beechlawn School, Downshire Primary School and Meadowbridge Primary School played a key role in the service which was also attended by Deputy Lord Lieutenant of County Downn Nigel Kinnaird, First Minister Paul Givan, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson MP, Co Down High Sheriff Kate Spencer, the Freemen of Lisburn and Castlereagh and NHS workers who continue to work tirelessly through the Covid-19 pandemic.
Mayor Alderman Stephen Martin was delighted to attend Hillsborough Parish Church on Wednesday 10 November to be part of an interdenominational service of thanksgiving to mark the awarding of Royal status to the village
