IN PICTURES: Glenavy is filled with colour and music for the Twelfth
Orangemen, bands and supporters filled the streets of Glenavy on the Twelfth for this year’s South Antrim Combine celebrations.
Thousands of people flocked to the village for the annual parade which was hosted by Glenavy District.
Lily Donaldson (7) enjoying the fun in the field at Lisburn District celebrations in Glenavy.
Other 3rd Party
Melvyn McQuillan from Star of the Maze enjoying Lisburn District Twelfth in Glenavy with his grandson Jamie (2) and his granddaughters L to R: Annabelle (5), Lily (7) and Katie Donaldon (4)
Other 3rd Party
Four year old Katie Donaldson enjoying the field at Lisburn District in Glenavy.
Other 3rd Party
William Mackin Worshipful Master LOL557. Pic by Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni
Other 3rd Party
View more