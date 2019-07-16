Lisburn Young Defenders led by Drum Major Naomi Orr on route to the field, Pic by Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni

IN PICTURES: Glenavy is filled with colour and music for the Twelfth

Orangemen, bands and supporters filled the streets of Glenavy on the Twelfth for this year’s South Antrim Combine celebrations.

Thousands of people flocked to the village for the annual parade which was hosted by Glenavy District.

Lily Donaldson (7) enjoying the fun in the field at Lisburn District celebrations in Glenavy.
Lily Donaldson (7) enjoying the fun in the field at Lisburn District celebrations in Glenavy.
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
Melvyn McQuillan from Star of the Maze enjoying Lisburn District Twelfth in Glenavy with his grandson Jamie (2) and his granddaughters L to R: Annabelle (5), Lily (7) and Katie Donaldon (4)
Melvyn McQuillan from Star of the Maze enjoying Lisburn District Twelfth in Glenavy with his grandson Jamie (2) and his granddaughters L to R: Annabelle (5), Lily (7) and Katie Donaldon (4)
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
Four year old Katie Donaldson enjoying the field at Lisburn District in Glenavy.
Four year old Katie Donaldson enjoying the field at Lisburn District in Glenavy.
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
William Mackin Worshipful Master LOL557. Pic by Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni
William Mackin Worshipful Master LOL557. Pic by Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 10