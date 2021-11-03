Councillor Thomas Beckett, Leisure & Community Development Vice-Chair is pictured with Samantha, Jude and Faye Carson at the Castle Gardens Halloween Hoolie.

IN PICTURES: Fun for all the family at Halloween Hoolie

Lisbuyrn and Castlereagh City Council helped to celebrate Halloween with a Hoolie in Moat Park and Castle Gardens last weekend.

By Julie-Ann Spence
Wednesday, 3rd November 2021, 10:23 am

With kids dressed up for the occasion, there was plenty of fun for all the family

Rebecca, Elsie, Evan and Tony Craven are pictured with Councillor Thomas Beckett, Leisure & Community Development Vice-Chair; Mayor, Alderman Stephen Martin and his daughter Imogen.

Mayor, Alderman Stephen Martin and Councillor Thomas Beckett, Leisure & Community Development Vice-Chair are pictured with Milly, Tilly and Lucifer who entertained our Halloween Hoolie guests.

Mayor, Alderman Stephen Martin and Councillor Thomas Beckett, Leisure & Community Development Vice-Chair are pictured with Minnie Smith, Myles and Maddox McBride.

Mayor Martin and Councillor Thomas Beckett, Leisure & Community Development Vice-Chair are pictured with Ronan and Odhran McDonell and Lana Smyth.

