Some of the ladies who provided an excellent Country Supper for the large crowd who supported the sixth annual Drumbo Vintage Car & Tractor Run

IN PICTURES: Drumbo vintage run a great success

The community in Drumbo geared up recently for the village’s annual Vintage and Classic Car Tractor Run, which once again proved to be a huge success.

There were lots of cars, tractors and motorcycles on display, with a large crowd enjoying the evening listening to Ballies Mills Accordion Band and watching the cavalcade

John Watt from Ballywalter waits with others at the tractor field in his David Brown 885
Mervyn and Edith Alexander from Waringstown cruise into a start position after registering their 1969 Austin Cambridge.
Headline Sponsor Drumhill Tractors Ltd John Deere 6155R at the Drumbo Vintage Car and Tractor Run.
McNally brothers Stephen and Colin from Bangor created a lot of interest with their 1983 Mini Van & 1968 Wolseley Hornet
