IN PICTURES: Drumbo vintage run a great success

There were lots of cars, tractors and motorcycles on display, with a large crowd enjoying the evening listening to Ballies Mills Accordion Band and watching the cavalcade
View more
The community in Drumbo geared up recently for the village’s annual Vintage and Classic Car Tractor Run, which once again proved to be a huge success.
There were lots of cars, tractors and motorcycles on display, with a large crowd enjoying the evening listening to Ballies Mills Accordion Band and watching the cavalcade