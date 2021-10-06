IN PICTURES: Children celebrate 100th anniversary of Lisburn’s Royal British Legion

“In this our centenary year, the Lisburn Branch was keen to get the youth of Lisburn involved in the celebrations to mark this milestone in the Legion’s history,” explained branch Chairman Brian Sloan.

“Our idea was to invite all local primary schools in the area to take part in a painting competition. The themes involve depicting poppies, old buildings around Lisburn or old soldiers. This enabled children to have the freedom of choice in their creative work.

“All of the paintings were put on display in the Irish Linen Centre and Lisburn Museum. Thanks goes to Dr Collette Brownlee and her team for her help and support in allowing us the use of the gallery and displaying the paintings. The art work will remain on display until early November.

“Mayor of Lisburn Stephen Martin took on the difficult roll of guest judge working though almost 100 entries and after some deliberation he selected the prize winners.”

The Legion also held at children’s street party in Sackville Street on Saturday October 2 when young people got to enjoy plenty of fun and games, including face painting. There were also some special ‘super hero’ guests and military vehicles on display.

“During our centenary celebration street party for children the Mayor awarded all the prize winners with book tokens from Lisburn Legion and goody bags from the Mayor,” continued Brian. “The winning children who received prizes included Brownlee’s Erin, Isabella, Riley, Holly and Miles. Forthill IPS Alise , Meadowbridge’s Sophie R and Annabella, and Pond Park’s Emmett and James, and Killowen’s Cara.

“Forthill IPS won the overall best school entry and received a £200 prize from the Lisburn Branch of the Royal British Legion.

“The Mayor also unveiled two new benches outside the Legion Building during the street party.

“Our thanks must go to the Mayor, Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council, Tesco Lisburn and Greers Coal and special mention must go to Councillor James Tinsley Lisburn’s Veterans Champion for all the help and support we received making it a great afternoon for all the children who attended the event.

“The Lisburn Branch of the Royal British Legion continues its long tradition of serving the local community, and celebrating children’s artwork is part of that process.”

The Mayor, Alderman Stephen Martin, with his wife and children at the Royal British Legion 100th anniversary children's street party.

Prize winners from the 'Poppies, Old Soldiers and Old Buildings' drawing competition, which was open to local primary school children. They are pictured with Mayor Alderman Stephen Martin and Legion Branch Chairman Brian Sloan.

Prize winners from the 'Poppies, Old Soldiers and Old Buildings' drawing competition, which was open to local primary school children. They are pictured with Mayor Alderman Stephen Martin and Legion Branch Chairman Brian Sloan.

The girls had great fun sorting out the jigsaw puzzle at the Army stand during the street party.