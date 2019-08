IN PICTURES: Brethren on parade

Hillhall Golden Star RBP 1074 recently held their annual parade in Lisburn.

Crowds lined the streets to see the parade, which saw Lisburn Young Defender’s and Pride of Balllymacash Flute Band also on parade,

Naomi Orr, Lisburn Young Defenders Drum Major at Hillhall Golden Star RBP 1074 annual parade in Lisburn, Pic by Ronnie Beattie Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

Sam Hamilton from Hillhall RBP 1074 at Hillhall Golden Star RBP 1074 annual parade in Lisburn. Pic by Ronnie Beattie Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

Stuart Patterson from Pride of Ballymacash Flute Band at Hillhall Golden Star RBP 1074 annual parade in Lisburn, Pic by Ronnie Beattie Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

Robin Campbell of RBP 990 at Hillhall Golden Star RBP 1074 annual parade in Lisburn. Pic by Ronnie Beattie Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

