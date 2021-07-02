Home-Start team bid a fond farewell to Julie as she retires

Staff team; L to R; Julie Corry, Debi Beck, Ruth Patterson, Emma Moriarty, Ceara Allen, Kerry Forbes, Arlene Lusty

Julie has developed and led Home-Start Lisburn/Colin for 13 years with skill, grace and a practical determination to provide the best possible outcomes for the families and children we support.

A spokesperson for Home-Start said to Julie: “We want to say a huge thank you for all your hard work, commitment and dedication to leave the scheme so well positioned to get on with the job of improving lives.

“She really has made sure that the earliest years have counted for so many families and ensured that no child’s future is limited.”

Management Committee in attendance at AGM; L to R; Karen Otley, Anne Hamill, Sharon Bridge, Gillian Burnett, James Wills, Julie Corry, Colleen Armstrong, Dorothy Trouton, Kate McKeever, Yvette Wilkinson