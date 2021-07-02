Home-Start team bid a fond farewell to Julie as she retires
After 13 years of dedicated service as Scheme Coordinator for Lisburn/Colin Home-Start, Julie Corry is moving into retirement and the entire Home-Start team want to wish her all the very best for the future.
Julie has developed and led Home-Start Lisburn/Colin for 13 years with skill, grace and a practical determination to provide the best possible outcomes for the families and children we support.
A spokesperson for Home-Start said to Julie: “We want to say a huge thank you for all your hard work, commitment and dedication to leave the scheme so well positioned to get on with the job of improving lives.
“She really has made sure that the earliest years have counted for so many families and ensured that no child’s future is limited.”
Despite the challenges of the last year with Covid, Home-Start still continued to support 82 families and 186 children in the Lisburn/Colin area, something they are immensely proud of. This support will continue through the great team that is Lisburn/Colin Home-Start with Emma Moriarty’s support as the newly appointed Scheme Manager.