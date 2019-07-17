Hillsborough yoga ladies go the extra mile to raise funds for charity

Members of a local yoga group based in The Hillsborough Village Centre have come together to raise thousands of pounds for leading local cancer charity Action Cancer.

The group of 17 ladies calling themselves The Kundalini Knockers took part in The Bra Walk in Belfast last month and between them raised a staggering £5,600, which will go directly towards Action Cancer’s unique breast screening service.

The ladies who have become great friends through their love of yoga decided to take part in The Bra Walk to raise as much money as possible so that the charity can continue to provide women aged 40 – 49 and over 70 with it’s free breast screening service. The money raised will provide 70 local ladies with a potentially lifesaving breast screening appointment.

The Bra Walk took place from Belfast City Hall on a very wet evening, but this didn’t diminish these ladies’ spirits, as group leader Mandy Shields said: “the rain did not dampen our enthusiasm and we soon walked our way into drier weather and finished our 10k in what seemed like no time at all! Along the way we laughed, told stories, made new friends, memories and even a few more donations from extremely kind strangers and finished the walk feeling accomplished, exhilarated and grateful-maybe a little tired, cold and wet, but ready and willing to do it all again next year.”

Action Cancer’s Community Fundraising Co-ordinator Ciara McKilliop said: “Thank you to everyone who supported The Kundalini Knockers with their fundraising to enable them to reach this fantastic amount. Action Cancer receives no government funding at all and so we rely entirely on the generosity of the general public. With the amount of money raised its very possible that this group of fantastic ladies have saved the life of another local woman.”