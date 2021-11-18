Hillhall Young Farmers’ Club back with a bang after break

Brian Wade, Rebekah Ringland and Peter Graham swapped the overalls for the glad rags to attend the Co Down Young Farmers county dinner at the Clandeboye Lodge in Bangor

For the club’s first out meeting of the young farmer year, the club headed to Lisburn Bowl.

This was a great chance to officially welcome all the new members to the club but also encourage returning members.

A great night was had by all, and it was great to see the competitive side that Hillhall has to offer as Young Farmer competitions start to return.

Brian Wade with his third place floral art masterpiece

On October 20, it was the battle of the H Clubs. As Hillhall Young Farmers’ Club and Hillsborough Young Farmers’ Club joined forces for an exchange night.

A challenge to find the best H Club was decided with inflatable gladiator.

Hillhall of course rose to the challenge and came home victorious.

To kick of Halloween with a bang, Hillhall held a pumpkin carving night (or pumpkin smashing).

Members working hard on posters to promote Hillhall YFC to the local community

It was great to see all the artistic designs on the pumpkins.

Most recently a few members from Hillhall YFC headed down to the Co Down floral art competition in Ballynahinch.

The theme this year was ‘Twist & Turn’ and Hillhall YFC members rose to the challenge with Brian Wade being placed third in his age category.

On Saturday, November 6, a few members swapped the overalls and wellies for the suits and high heels to attend the annual Co Down Young Farmers’ dinner dance at the Clandeboye Lodge in Bangor.

A great night was had by all and it was great to see all the amazing dance moves.

On Monday, November 8, Hillhall YFC had an in hall meeting.

Members took part in the home management competition.

Each member was asked to demonstrate the correct way to aid someone into the recovery position.

A few members hard at work decorating their buns for the home management competition

The second task was to design a poster to advertise Hillhall Young Farmers’ Club to the local community.

To finish off the competition, each member was asked to decorate four cupcakes to represent the four seasons.

It was fantastic to see that there are some future cake decorators in the club.

Hillhall YFC is now looking forward to the rest of the winter programme and 70th anniversary celebrations after such a strong start and hope to continue the success at the competition season.

For the next meeting on Monday, November 22 at 8pm, Hillhall YFC will be joined by Love for Life.

This is an independent Christian charity, working to equip young people with the knowledge, skills and values to make good choices when it comes to relationships.

Daniel Reid practising the recovery position