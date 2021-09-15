Hats off to the ladies of Crumlin WI at their first meeting since 2019

The Guest Speaker Martina McCann of the Hat House Glenavy with model for the evening Crumlin WI member Hazel Campbell

Crumlin President Ann Hyde welcomed everyone back after such a difficult period.

Ann informed members that a programme had been arranged up until Christmas and hopefully the ladies will be able to hold these meetings safely.

It was with sadness that members were informed of the death of Mrs Mina Blair. A minute silence was held inher memory. Mrs Blair was an Honorary Member and one of Crumlin WI Founder Members.

Hazel models one of the many hats on display

The guest for the evening was Martina McCann of The Hat House, Glenavy.

Martina has a hat hiring and accessories business. She brought with her a huge amount of stock to show the members.

The model for the evening was Hazel Campbell, who dressed in a vast array of outfits and Martina showed the ladies which hat to wear with each outfit and how to accessorise it.

Joan Ward acted as compare for Hazel’s outfits and her amusing commentary had all present in fits of laugher.

After tea and biscuits were served, the Speaker Martina judged the hats the members had brought for the monthly competition. Not only did she judge them she also modelled them.

The winner of the hat competition was Nancy Suffern, with Iris Graham in second and Hazel Brown in third.

The ballot prize winner was Hazel Brown.