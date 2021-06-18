Happy Father's Day to all of our Ulster Star readers - here are your loving messages on this special day
Happy Father's Day!
This June 20 we celebrate all of the special fathers and father figures in our life.
Our readers got in touch to wish these beloved dads and grandads a happy Father's Day.
See page 3 in this week's edition of Ulster Star in shops now to see the photos and messages in print!
For any wedding celebrations, birthdays, births, graduations, anniversaries and any other happy news you would like to share, simply send an email to [email protected] and we will be sure to feature you in our upcoming edition.*
1. For: Walter Magill
''To a wonderful Dad, we wish you a lovely fathers day x
''Thanks for everything you do - we would be lost with out you x
''Love from Donna and all the boys xxxxx''
2. For: Alan Ross
''Happy Father’s Day to our amazing granda Alan Ross.
''Lots of love from Bethany and Seth xx''
3. Colin Ross
''Happy Father's Day to our wonderful daddy Colin Ross.
''Lots of love from your two monkeys Bethany and Seth xox''
*Please be sure to gain any professional photographer's permission for use and include the photographer's business name so the Ulster Star can credit the photographer with their work.