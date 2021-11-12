Glenavy Village gets brand new supermarket

Members of the Glenavy Youth Project helped mark the official opening of EUROSPAR Glenavy Village recently, the brand new supermarket shopping experience for the local community. Community volunteers were joined by EUROSPAR Glenavy Villageâ€TMs Community Champion, Dylan McKenna and Customer Advisor, Eimear McKnight on the opening day

EUROSPAR Glenavy Village replaces the former SPAR store on the same site, and has almost doubled in size, offering locals a huge variety of fresh and locally sourced food for now and later – a dramatically new supermarket experience, right in the heart of the community with up to 70 car-parking spaces for customer convenience.

Essential services have also been retained including the Post Office branch which will continue to offer a range of every day services, easily accessible for locals.

With the additional jobs created with the build, 35 local staff now work at the store managed by David McFall, a man with over 14 years of retailing experience behind him.

David explains: “EUROSPAR Glenavy Village brings a local, supermarket shopping experience to build on the busy and popular SPAR which once stood on the site.

“We have built this store with the local shoppers’ missions in mind, meaning that those in Glenavy are primarily either looking for a snack, breakfast or lunch to go, or want to stock up with fresh foods and groceries for two or three days. We are catering to our neighbours who want reassurance that they are shopping locally, buying locally sourced products and ranges and can handily pop back in if they need to top up that shop in a couple of days’ time without having to go too far.”

The supermarket experience includes Tesco Price Match, an initiative from EUROSPAR which aims to price match big brand products to bring even more value to local shoppers. Over a thousand products are included, meaning shoppers can access top quality and lower supermarket prices on their favourite brands without having to go out of town.

The food-to-go offering has been given a major revamp and now sits under Henderson’s dailyDeli brand, offering an enhanced range of hot and cold food all freshly made in store daily.

David added: “The dailyDeli is a fantastic food-to-go experience, bringing a full range of meal deals, plus vegetarian and vegan products and ranges to takeaway or enjoy in our seating area in-store.

“We have a Mauds Ice Cream counter, the all-new Barista Bar coffee machines, serving our popular Barista Bar brews plus new luxury hot chocolate and flat whites, plus our Kidz Zone offers Ice budz frozen drinks and Freal so our little shoppers can enjoy a fun experience when shopping too.”

Supplying a host of local fresh foods is a top priority for the supermarket, and that extends to the Brian Price Quality Meats and Butchery concession, with all meat farmed locally. The serve-over counter team is headed up by Damien McVeigh, who brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to offer advice and ideas to shoppers for their products, adding that extra sense of locality and customer service.

Over 30 bays of fresh produce give shoppers an outstanding choice of fruit, veg, meat and poultry, all sourced and supplied by local producers via Henderson Wholesale’s fresh team.

The SPAR Bakery range of freshly baked treats and breads sits alongside own-brand ranges including enjoy local, The Greengrocer and The CHEF – Henderson’s handmade range of meals created by our local team of cooks headed up by Chef Carl Johannesson.

Mark McCammond, Retail Director at Henderson Group which owns EUROSPAR in Northern Ireland added: “With EUROSPAR Glenavy Village, we are bringing a supermarket shopping experience with a range of fresh and local food and brands, at great prices which the local community won’t have had on their doorsteps before.

“The new look, feel and choice of products in the shop has been considered for the local shopper, whether they’re popping in for something for tonight’s tea or stocking up for the next few days. And they can be assured they’re getting the best value, with over 1,000 products in-store price matched with Tesco.

“It’s fantastic to see the supermarket bring such a unique proposition and services to the area, including the three-pump MAXOL forecourt alongside 70 parking spaces.

“The team will also continue their community outreach from the former SPAR store, to support local schools and organisations.”

EUROSPAR Glenavy Village has sponsored the Ballymacrickett Primary School football team’s new kits, and is also fundraising towards a new sensory room for the school. The supermarket’s staff and shoppers will also fundraise for EUROSPAR’s charity partner, Cancer Fund for Children and has raised almost £4,000 for the organisation, and the store’s former charity partner, Marie Curie, so far this year.