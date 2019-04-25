Garden of reflection to open in Lisburn

A new Garden of Reflection at Lagan Valley Island is due to be opened on May 23 and will include the names of babies and children that have passed away, engraved and placed on four benches to form a lasting tribute.

The Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, Councillor Uel Mackin, said: “This new Garden of Reflection will provide a quiet space for relatives of those babies and young people who are sadly no longer with us. Located in the Princess Diana Garden at Lagan Valley Island, this space is freely accessible for people who wish to sit and reflect in a tranquil setting.

“We understand that not everyone will have a place to go to where they can remember those who are so dear to them, so it is hoped that our new Garden of Reflection will go some way to fill this void. There are several bereavement support groups doing great work in our community and we want the latest addition of the Garden of Reflection to add further support. We want our residents to know they are not alone.”