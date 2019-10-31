Funding choice for community groups

Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council is pleased to announce a pilot ‘Participatory Budgeting’ initiative called ‘Grand Choice’ which offers up to £1,000 to projects in the Killultagh area.

The key difference between Grand Choice and other council managed funding opportunities is that the successful projects will be chosen by the community.

Your vote will matter to your community, as you will have the power to decide which projects receive the much sought after funding.

The council and its partners have £15,000 available for projects across the district electoral area including, Aghalee, Ballinderry, Dundrod, Glenavy, Maghaberry, Stoneyford and White Mountain. Those projects that receive financial support must relate to one or more of the following themes: Policing and Community Safety, Mental Health and Wellbeing or Engaging Young People.

Councillor Andrew Ewing, Chairman of the Lisburn & Castlereagh PCSP, said: “Grand Choice is the perfect opportunity for local residents to bring a project or event to their local community.

“To apply, you don’t need to be part of an existing constituted group but such groups are also eligible to apply.

“If you and a few friends have an idea that will support your local community then please consider applying. You can apply for up to £1,000 to pay for things such as equipment, events, tutors, venue hire, transport for trips and other innovative ideas.”

The scheduled community workshops are Monday November 11, 7-9pm, St John`s Parish Hall, Stoneyford; Thursday November 14, 7-9pm Ballinderry Primary School; Monday November 18, 7-9pm, Maghaberry Community Centre; Wednesday November 20, 7-9pm, Methodist Church Hall, Glenavy.