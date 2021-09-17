Family of tragic Aghalee toddler Harry Magee donate money to Air Ambulance NI
Air Ambulance NI has received a touching donation from a local family in memory of their beloved young family member Harry.
Friday, 17th September 2021, 10:29 am
Some members of the Magee Family from Aghalee handed over a donation to the charity Air Ambulance NI for the amount of £3765.
The donation was in lieu of flowers and in memory of their beloved young family member, Harry, who tragically passed away in May 2021.
The family of young Harry would like to sincerely thank their entire family circle, friends and community who have supported them through this tragic time and to those who donated to the charity.