Disability and autism friendly swim sessions at Lagan Valley Leisureplex

Councillor Sharon Skillen, Chair of the Leisure & Community Development Committee enjoys a splash with 7 year old Adugna at the Disability & Autism Friendly session at Lagan Valley LeisurePlex

The LeisurePlex sessions are held every Tuesday from 6pm-7pm in the Leisure Pool while the sessions at Dundonald International Ice Bowl run the last Friday in the month at Indiana Land from 5.30pm- 7pm.

Both sessions are open to customers with a disability or the ASD spectrum. Families can participate in the sessions with their child to enable the whole family to enjoy quality time together in a quieter and controlled setting.

Attending one of the sessions at Lagan Valley LeisurePlex, Councillor Sharon Skillen, Chair of the Leisure & Community Development Committee said: “The Council endeavours, where feasible, to provide an inclusive service throughout all facilities so I am very pleased that we have been able to continue to offer Disability Friendly Sessions at both Lagan Valley LeisurePlex and Dundonald International Ice Bowl.

“Children with a disability and their families have been impacted the most by the pandemic so it is important to reintroduce these sessions to provide an outlet for families to enjoy leisure time and fun together.

“The Leisure Pool session includes access to all the slides, Lazy River and Aqualand Land interactive play area for an hour of endless fun. Floats, balls and rings are also added to the pool to promote further engagement opportunities for the whole family.

“The Indiana Land session is open to customers and siblings aged 10-14 years and includes access to two floors of adventure through hidden tunnels, daring rope bridges and the famous freefall slide. We are also excited to offer children access to the newly refurbished sensory room in the play area to allow children to enjoy a break from their activity.

“Both sessions are specifically aimed at customers with a disability or the ASD spectrum and run with reduced numbers to ensure activities offer the same level of fun in a quieter, more relaxed environment.”

Sessions are available to Buddy Card holders and are available to book online up to seven days in advance at www.theleisureplex.com or www.theicebowl.com.