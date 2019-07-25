Devastated family raises much needed funds for Air Ambulance

The family of the late Matthew Campbell has raised an incredible £25,000 for the Lisburn-based charity Air Ambulance Northern Ireland (AANI).

Matthew, who was just 24, sadly passed away when tragedy struck during Storm Ali last September and he was hit by a tree in Slieve Gullion.

Matthew was due to get married later this summer, and his family and fiancé have been left devastated.

Mark Campbell, Matthew’s father explained: “We decided to raise money for AANI because it felt like the right thing to do in Matthews’s memory. We know that the air ambulance service provides a critical service and whilst it couldn’t make the difference for Matthew, we know it can and does save lives.”

Matthew’s family and close supporters have raised £25k in his memory through several events including a Slieve Donard climb, their own coffee morning at city hall, nationwide coffee mornings, and donations from organisations including Unite Union to name a few.

Mark and the family presented the cheque to the AANI Head of Fundraising Kerry Anderson at the air ambulance base near Lisburn.

AANI is the local charity that provides the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service for Northern Ireland, together with partners at the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service. The service brings urgent medical assistance to anywhere in the province, operating seven days a week for 12 hours per day.

“We are extremely grateful for the support from everyone involved in the fundraising in memory of Matthew Campbell who died in such tragic circumstances,” said Kerry. “Our hearts go out to the family. Their support has been amazing, particularly in such difficult circumstances, and we cannot thank them enough. As a charity we rely on support from the public and this donation will go a long way in helping save lives.”